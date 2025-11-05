IADC Participates in IRF’s Annual General Meeting & Offshore Safety Conference

IADC representatives recently participated in the International Regulators’ Forum (IRF) Annual General Meeting and Offshore Safety Conference, engaging with regulators and industry stakeholders on key safety and technology topics.

IRF Annual General Meeting

During the IRF Annual General Meeting preceding the Offshore Safety Conference, IADC and IOGP participated in an extended 90-minute session with regulators, discussing how regulatory bodies can leverage industry collaboration efforts. A significant portion of IADC’s discussion focused on cybersecurity challenges facing the offshore industry and how regulators might address the growing risks.

IADC provided an update on its ongoing revision of cybersecurity guidelines, which are on track for completion by the end of the year. The revised guidelines aim to provide a practical method for identifying risks and validating mitigation efforts within and between upstream organizations. Attendees showed particular interest in a questionnaire concept being incorporated into the guidelines to enhance user-friendliness.

IADC emphasized its goal of seeing the revised cybersecurity guideline adopted throughout the upstream supply chain, creating a common “tool” that could help streamline cyber due diligence when organizations interconnect their communications and networking systems.

Offshore Safety Conference

The IRF Offshore Safety Conference was held 9-10 October in St. John’s, NL, Canada. IADC participated in the event, which drew more than 280 attendees. Jim Rocco, IADC VP – Government & Industry Affairs – Global Offshore, delivered a presentation on drilling performance during the technical innovation session. The session featured five panelists and was moderated by Finn Carlson from Havtil.

IADC’s presentation emphasized the need for the industry to better highlight its environmental contributions through responsible technology adoption—efforts that make good business sense while enhancing the industry’s social license to operate.