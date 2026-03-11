IADC Looks Forward to Attending EGYPES 2026

EGYPES – Egypt Energy Show

Date: 30 March – 1 April 2026

Location: Cairo, Egypt

Venue: Egypt International Exhibition Center

IADC and Drilling Contractor are proud to be a Supporting Association/Media Partner for EGYPES 2026.

Under the patronage of His Excellency Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, EGYPES will take place from 30 March – 1 April 2026, showcasing how Egypt, at the heart of Africa and the Mediterranean, is steering a responsible energy future.

Held under the theme “Transforming energy through collaboration, action, and realism,” EGYPES brings together global energy leaders, policymakers, and industry pioneers to redefine systems, accelerate sustainable transitions, and unlock new opportunities for regional growth amid global change.

By convening decision-makers at the highest level, EGYPES cements Egypt’s role at the heart of the global energy dialogue – driving the investments and innovation needed for a resilient, diversified future.