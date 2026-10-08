IADC Lexicon Featured Term for October 2026

The IADC Lexicon is an oil and gas dictionary of upstream-related terms, which, unlike conventional glossaries, are official definitions drawn from legislation, regulation and regulatory guidance, standards (global, national and regional), IADC guidelines, and Well Control Institute. Terms often have multiple definitions from different sources.

This month’s featured term is:

The structure surrounding the leg chord into which multiple jacking units are installed.



Source: Rules and Regulations for the Classification of Mobile Offshore Units, Part 5, Main and Auxiliary Machinery, June 2013, Lloyd’s Register, Global Standards