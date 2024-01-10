IADC Lexicon Featured Term for January 2024

The IADC Lexicon is an oil and gas dictionary of upstream-related terms, which, unlike conventional glossaries, are official definitions drawn from legislation, regulation and regulatory guidance, standards (global, national and regional), IADC guidelines, and Well Control Institute. Terms often have multiple definitions from different sources.

This month’s featured term is:

Deformable material (or combination of materials) used to prevent leakage of fluid between two surfaces.



Source: API Standard 2RD, Dynamic Risers for Floating Production Systems, Second Edition, September 2013. Global Standards

Deformable material (or combination of materials) intended to be clamped between flanges to prevent leakage of fluid.



Source: API RP 17G, Recommended Practice for Completion/Workover Risers, Second Edition, July 2006 (Reaffirmed April 2011). Global Standards