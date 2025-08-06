IADC Joins Industry Coalition Urging Congressional Action on National Environmental Policy Act Reform

IADC recently joined seven other leading oil and natural gas trade associations in sending a coalition letter to the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources Chairman Bruce Westerman, urging swift congressional action on permitting reform. Other participating organizations include:

Energy Workforce & Technology Council

Independent Petroleum Association of America

Gulf Energy Alliance

National Ocean Industries Association

Texas Alliance of Energy Producers

U.S. Oil & Gas Association

Western Energy Alliance

The current permitting system is creating significant challenges for our industry, including extended project timelines, litigation delays, and unpredictable permitting processes. The coalition letter outlined seven critical principles for effective permitting reform:

Define clear agency permitting approval processes Streamline interagency coordination of reviews Ensure cost certainties and reliable timetables Place reasonable limits on environmental reviews Prohibit project approvals from being slowed for political purposes Prevent obstructionist protests intended to indefinitely halt projects Set clear guidelines for judicial reviews and corrective actions

As part of this coalition representing over 80% of domestic oil and natural gas production, IADC continues to advocate for policies that enable Members to safely and efficiently develop America’s energy resources. The Association remains committed to working with Congress and the administration to achieve meaningful permitting reform that supports American energy development.