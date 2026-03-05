IADC HSE&T Conference Recap: Industry Leaders Convene to Advance Workforce Safety

From 18-19 February, the 2026 IADC Health, Safety, Environment & Training (HSE&T) Conference brought together industry leaders, innovators, and safety advocates for two days of substantive discussion on the evolving landscape of workforce safety.

This year’s program covered a broad range of timely topics, including heat stress mitigation, mental health in the workplace, AI integration in safety operations, and the latest regulatory updates. Collectively, these sessions reflected the complexity and scope of what effective safety management requires in 2026 and beyond.

Keynote presentations were delivered by Keeley Bell of Noble Corporation and Chad Jarvis of ExxonMobil, both of whom offered valuable perspectives that set a strong tone for the event’s conversations.

A notable highlight of this year’s conference was the active participation of 24 students, who engaged thoughtfully with presenters and took advantage of networking opportunities throughout the conference. Their presence added a meaningful dimension to the conversation, bringing fresh perspectives and demonstrating the next generation’s commitment to safety culture.

IADC extends its sincere thanks to all attendees, presenters, exhibitors, sponsors, and program committee members whose contributions made the conference a success. Events like this are a testament to the industry’s ongoing dedication to protecting its workforce.