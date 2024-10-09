IADC HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference Draws Industry Experts to Rotterdam

Aker BP continues to focus on finding innovative ways to do business through the use of digital technologies and through new ways of working. The alliance model that Aker BP has established with some of its key drilling contractors and other suppliers has resulted in empowerment, trust and transparency, and collaboration, said Eamon Condon, VP Drilling and Wells, at the 2024 IADC HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference.

In this video, Mr. Condon talks with DC about how the alliance differs from the industry’s traditional way of working, as well as its potential advantages and challenges.