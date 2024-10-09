IADC HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference Draws Industry Experts to Rotterdam

On 17-18 September, professionals gathered at the 2024 IADC HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference & Exhibition in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Keynote presentations were given by Eamon Condon, VP Drilling and Wells – Alliance Support Team with Aker BP, and Mark Wilson, HSE & Operations Director with Offshore Energies UK.
Over two days, industry leaders discussed the following topics:
- Human Factors & Mental Health
- Safety Culture & Performance
- Industry Collaboration & Workforce Development
- Environmental & Social Responsibility
- Security & Risk Management
- Technological Advancements in Safety
Drilling Contractor Interviews from the IADC HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference
Aker BP continues to focus on finding innovative ways to do business through the use of digital technologies and through new ways of working. The alliance model that Aker BP has established with some of its key drilling contractors and other suppliers has resulted in empowerment, trust and transparency, and collaboration, said Eamon Condon, VP Drilling and Wells, at the 2024 IADC HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference.
In this video, Mr. Condon talks with DC about how the alliance differs from the industry’s traditional way of working, as well as its potential advantages and challenges.
Advances in technologies like airborne drones and uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) mean that operators and drilling contractors must enhance their awareness of the increasing physical risks those technologies can pose to drilling assets.
Speaking with DC from the 2024 IADC HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference, Cliff Thoburn, Head of Intelligence for RMI Global Solutions, noted how various geopolitical events around the world are quickening the pace of change in threat dynamics. In fact, the qualitative advantages that the drilling industry used to enjoy to protect itself are now gone, Mr. Thoburn said. He also explains some of the risk mitigation strategies that companies should consider.
Thank you to everyone who attended, presented, exhibited, sponsored, and organized this conference!