DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




IADC Hosts Holiday Luncheon in Houston

Topics

In December, our Houston team gathered in the office for our annual holiday celebration—complete with lunch and a festive White Elephant gift exchange. It was an afternoon of delicious food, amazing company, and lots of laughs.

Our team is grateful to the people of this industry who work through the holidays and keep the world running 24/7/365!

Related posts

8 January 2026

Read Stories from IADC Members!

Read more
IADC Advocacy - Image - GovernmentAndIndustryAffairs - Washington DC - US Congress
8 January 2026

Washington, D.C., Updates for January 2026

Read more
8 January 2026

Membership Updates for January 2026

Read more