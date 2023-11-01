IADC Engages in Panel Presentations at International Regulators’ Forum Bi-Annual Conference

On 2 to 4 October, IADC, along with IOGP, jointly engaged as session panelists during the IRF’s Bi-Annual General Conference in Perth, Australia. IADC took part in two panel discussion sessions addressing the progression of digitalization in the upstream industry, as well as prevailing challenges the industry is facing. An insightful dialogue resulted regarding pursuits in the digitalization space and the importance of robust cybersecurity integrity as a critical factor of appropriately managing risks. IADC also invited operator and contractor organizations in attendance to reach out to IADC’s Jim Rocco in joining IADC’s Cybersecurity Committee in its current effort to update the IADC Cybersecurity Guidelines for the upstream industry. During the second session, IADC addressed prevailing industry challenges associated with workforce retention and training, facilitating regulatory interface, and energy transition. IADC appreciated the opportunity to engage IRF member countries and key industry stakeholders in attendance. These conversations proved to be exceedingly informative in advancing the common objectives predicated on the safety and proficiency of global offshore operations.