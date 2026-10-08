IADC Drilling Middle East 2026 Focuses on Resilience, AI and Workforce Readiness

Volatility is no longer the exception in the Middle East; it’s the operating environment. That idea ran through the IADC Drilling Middle East 2026 Conference & Exhibition, held 29–30 September in Abu Dhabi, where operators, contractors, service companies and students looked at how the region’s drilling sector can keep performing amid constant disruption and rapid technology change.

Keynotes from ADNOC Drilling, TotalEnergies, ARO and Arabian Drilling opened the two days, along with a market outlook from Rystad Energy. Panels explored resilient operations, scaling AI beyond pilot projects, and strengthening human performance and real-time risk control. Technical sessions covered unconventional drilling integration, well control, managed pressure drilling and integrated services for mature assets. Microsoft presented on AI’s role in drilling.

The conference also looked to the industry’s people, both current and future. A panel introduced the IADC SAPC Chapter’s new Mental Health and Wellbeing Charter, and student teams from five universities competed in the DrillTech Arena contest.

IADC thanks the sponsors, speakers, exhibitors and attendees who made the event possible!