Safety, People and Sustainability Take Center Stage in Amsterdam

The 2026 IADC HSE & Sustainability Europe Conference & Exhibition brought the industry together 22–23 September at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel for two days of presentations and interactive panels.

Day one looked beyond lagging indicators. Featured presentations covered integrated safety in the port industry and SIF trends in drilling. Panels examined AI adoption, using QHSE data to see what’s being missed, strengthening barriers and leading indicators, and supporting mental health and wellbeing.

Day two opened with a keynote from Mandy Heeren of the Royal Netherlands Army, followed by a live call with an offshore crew. Discussions then turned to complacency, aligning leadership intent with frontline reality, the increasing size of offshore workers, and next-generation drilling training.

Thank you to all attendees, speakers, moderators, exhibitors, sponsors and the Program Committee. We look forward to seeing you in 2027.