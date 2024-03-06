IADC Celebrates Team Members’ Service Milestones!

We’re proud to celebrate the long-term commitment of our talented team members who make our work possible. We deeply appreciate everything these devoted team members bring to IADC with their 65 combined years of service!!

Alvex Ussin, Sr. – 20 years

Marlene Diaz – 20 years

Stephanie Rodriguez – 10 years

Bill Krull – 5 years

Olaf Martinez – 5 years

Thad Dunham – 5 years

The passion and dedication of our Association team continuously drives value for our Members year after year. Cheers to many more years of advancing the drilling industry together!