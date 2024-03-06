DRILLBITS
IADC Celebrates Team Members’ Service Milestones!

We’re proud to celebrate the long-term commitment of our talented team members who make our work possible. We deeply appreciate everything these devoted team members bring to IADC with their 65 combined years of service!!

  • Alvex Ussin, Sr. – 20 years  
  • Marlene Diaz – 20 years  
  • Stephanie Rodriguez – 10 years  
  • Bill Krull – 5 years
  • Olaf Martinez – 5 years  
  • Thad Dunham – 5 years

The passion and dedication of our Association team continuously drives value for our Members year after year. Cheers to many more years of advancing the drilling industry together!

