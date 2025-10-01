IADC Celebrates 85th Anniversary During Annual General Meeting in Naples, Florida

IADC’s 2025 Annual General Meeting took place at The Ritz-Carlton in Naples, Florida from 23-24 September. The conference covered a variety of topics and included the following keynote presentations:

Breakfast Keynote Address: James W. Blaine , Well Operations Manager, ExxonMobil Upstream

Featured Presentation: Scott W. Tinker, PhD , CEO, Tinker Energy Associates, LLC

Luncheon Keynote Presentation: Sarah Fenton , Senior Vice President, EQT Corporation

Breakfast Keynote Address: Gabriel Higuera, Wells Operations Manager GoA, bp

We were pleased to present awards during this celebratory gathering. Congratulations to Mike Holcomb, Patterson-UTI, for winning Drilling Contractor of the Year! Congratulations as well to Guilherme Vanni, Petrobras, for winning an Exemplary Service Award, which recognizes individuals notable for outstanding contributions to the drilling industry and to IADC. Kevin Neveu, Precision Drilling, was awarded a Chairman’s Plaque for serving as 2025 IADC Chairman. Bob Warren was recognized with the IADC President’s Citation for Leadership for his service as IADC Senior Vice President of Government & Industry Affairs.

IADC gladly sponsored 30 students to attend the conference from the following IADC Student Chapters: