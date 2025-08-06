IADC Attends U.S. Coast Guard Heartland District Change of Command

On 1 August, IADC’s Jim Rocco observed the time-honored tradition of the Coast Guard’s Change-of-Command, convened at the World War II Museum in New Orleans. At this ceremony, Rear Admiral Will Watson relieved Rear Admiral David Barata as Commander of the Coast Guard’s Heartland District. Admiral Watson took charge of Coast Guard operations spanning 26 states from the U.S.-Canadian border encompassing the Mississippi Basin down to, and including, the Gulf of America. Admiral Watson is taking command in New Orleans after his previous role as Director of Governmental and Public Affairs at Coast Guard Headquarters, while Admiral Barata is moving to a new assignment in Washington, D.C.

IADC is pleased to witness this transition, as a combined total of over 50 years of marine safety expertise between these two flag officers provides exceptional Coast Guard leadership for maritime interests and stakeholders working in the Heartland District. IADC looks forward to working with Admiral Watson and his command staff, along with newly assigned Captain Jim Fothergill, Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) Officer in Charge of Marine Inspection, in furthering the safety and environmental interests of the U.S. OCS.