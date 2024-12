Representatives from IADC attended the 2024 Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition Conference (ADIPEC) held from 4-7 November under the theme “Connecting Minds. Transforming Energy.” IADC was a Supporting Organization and Drilling Contractor magazine was a proud Media Partner of this premier event for the energy industry. This year was the largest edition of ADIPEC, with a record-breaking attendance of 205,139 attendees from 172 countries.