IADC Accreditation Achieves 18th Year of ISO Certification!

For the 18th consecutive year, IADC’s Accreditation department has upheld its commitment to quality by successfully passing the rigorous ISO 9001:2015 audit. Performed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), this annual evaluation inspects IADC’s quality management system for accreditation and credentialing programs to ensure alignment with international standards.

Achieving ISO 9001 certification for 18 straight years demonstrates IADC’s continued dedication to service excellence. The comprehensive two-day audit examined all facets of the Accreditation department – from leadership’s involvement to daily operations, resources, product development and more. IADC met all 83 ISO requirements with zero non-conformities – marking the 9th year without any audit findings.

As the sole accrediting body in the drilling sector holding this esteemed certification, this achievement signifies IADC’s unmatched quality and constant improvement to better serve Members. By integrating feedback and optimizing processes, IADC strives to elevate programs, information integrity, and customer satisfaction.

Thank you to our Accreditation team for your hard work and attention to detail this past year!