Houston Chapter Golf Tournament Taking Place 12 September

The IADC Houston Chapter is hosting its 37th Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament on 12 September. The event will take place at the Cypresswood Golf Club from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Registration is open and sponsorships are available. 

