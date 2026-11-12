Health, Safety, Environment & Training Conference Program Available

The program for IADC’s HSE&T Conference & Exhibition has been set. The event, which takes place 23-24 February in Houston, TX, will provide a forum to learn, exchange and develop progressive Health, Safety, Environmental and Training best practices to drive the upstream energy industry forward.
Conference Program
IADC Chairman Address: Chris Menefee, 2027 IADC Chair, IADC; EVP & Chief Business Officer, Cactus Drilling
IADC HSET Committee Update: Brooke Polk, Vice President – Accreditation Operations, IADC
The Critical Minutes Before 911 Arrives: Applying USAR Principles to Industrial Rescue Readiness: Matt Wherle, Rescue Instructor, USAR Lieutenant, TX-TF2 Squad Officer, Master Firefighter & Paramedic, Tech Safety Lines
Elevating Safety: Utilization of a New Rescue from Heights Kit: Dan Henn, Drilling Superintendent, Patterson-UTI Drilling Company LLC
Fit for Duty, Not Just Cleared for Duty: Closing the Human Performance Gap in Fatigue Management: Keeley Bell, Founder, Silverback G.R.I.T.
An Overview of Mental Health in the Offshore Oil and Gas Workforce: Fernanda Sola Ramos, CEO / Head of Psychology, Josenildo Rodrigues Freire Filho, Caroline Aranha Kalil, CEPEM Business Psychology
Workplace Wellness in Remote and High-Risk Operations: Louise Martin, CEO & Founder, Rigrun Ltd
Keynote Presentation: Unfreezing the Frozen Middle: The Roadmap to Middle Manager Buy-In:Sharon Lipinski, CEO, Habit Mastery Consulting
The Executive’s Role in Preventing Serious Harm: Christina Sistrunk, Executive Consultant, DEKRA North America
Building Capacity Through Incremental Safety: Noble’s Human & Organizational Performance Journey: Darrell Lines, Human Reliability & Performance Manager, John Ellis, Noble Corporation
From Analysis to Augmentation: Scaling Human Performance in Drilling Operations Through AI Agents: Sandra Adkins, Human Performance & Safety Culture Manager, Curt Braun, Senior Advisor, Human Performance, bp
Intelligence in Action: How AI is Revolutionizing HSE, Risk, and Efficiency
Panelists will discuss who is adopting AI, how they are using it, and whether AI can be used to predict major failures.
- Craig McMillin, VP HSE and Carbon, BPX Energy
- Joseph Vaughan, Vice President – HSE, Patterson-UTI Drilling Company
- Peter Smith, Head of Process Safety and Environment, Seadrill
The Oil Field: Developing The Next Generation: Declan Wilson, Petroleum Engineering Student, Texas A&M University
Building a Total Talent Pipeline: Linking the Intern Experience to Early Career Development: Jared Jensen, Global Learning & Development Advisor, Chevron
E-learning Effectiveness in the Energy Industry
Moderator: Dave Massey, Chief Executive Officer, The REACH Group
- Martin Glenday, President, Moxie Media Inc
- Jared Jensen, Global Learning & Development Advisor, Chevron
- Rhett Stricker, Senior Manager, Training and Development, H&P
From Safety-II and HOP to Incremental Safety Culture: Operationalizing Learning from Successful Work: Thomas Koester, Senior Human Factors Specialist, Mariam Mastour, Human Factors Specialist, Force Technology
Building the Foundation: Earlier Well Control Education as a Barrier to Well Control Risk: Brandon Rosler, Director – Automation & Optimization, Nabors
The Hidden Signals of High-Performing Crews: What Millions of Pre-Job Conversations Reveal:Barry Nelson, Founder & CEO, FactorLab
The Awakening of Safety: Operationalizing Conscious Safety in High-Risk Drilling Environments:Gerson Giovanni Sevilla Rodriguez, CEO | Principal QHSE Consultant, CISHAC QHSE Compliance Services; HSE Senior Officer, Fujairah Port Authority (FPA)
Barrier Management: Driving Process Safety Improvement: James Sneddon, Director US, TUV Rheinland Solutions US