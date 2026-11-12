Health, Safety, Environment & Training Conference Program Available

The program for IADC’s HSE&T Conference & Exhibition has been set. The event, which takes place 23-24 February in Houston, TX, will provide a forum to learn, exchange and develop progressive Health, Safety, Environmental and Training best practices to drive the upstream energy industry forward.

Conference Program

IADC Chairman Address: Chris Menefee, 2027 IADC Chair, IADC; EVP & Chief Business Officer, Cactus Drilling

IADC HSET Committee Update: Brooke Polk, Vice President – Accreditation Operations, IADC

The Critical Minutes Before 911 Arrives: Applying USAR Principles to Industrial Rescue Readiness: Matt Wherle, Rescue Instructor, USAR Lieutenant, TX-TF2 Squad Officer, Master Firefighter & Paramedic, Tech Safety Lines

Elevating Safety: Utilization of a New Rescue from Heights Kit: Dan Henn, Drilling Superintendent, Patterson-UTI Drilling Company LLC

Fit for Duty, Not Just Cleared for Duty: Closing the Human Performance Gap in Fatigue Management: Keeley Bell, Founder, Silverback G.R.I.T.

An Overview of Mental Health in the Offshore Oil and Gas Workforce: Fernanda Sola Ramos, CEO / Head of Psychology, Josenildo Rodrigues Freire Filho, Caroline Aranha Kalil, CEPEM Business Psychology

Workplace Wellness in Remote and High-Risk Operations: Louise Martin, CEO & Founder, Rigrun Ltd

Keynote Presentation: Unfreezing the Frozen Middle: The Roadmap to Middle Manager Buy-In:Sharon Lipinski, CEO, Habit Mastery Consulting

The Executive’s Role in Preventing Serious Harm: Christina Sistrunk, Executive Consultant, DEKRA North America

Building Capacity Through Incremental Safety: Noble’s Human & Organizational Performance Journey: Darrell Lines, Human Reliability & Performance Manager, John Ellis, Noble Corporation

From Analysis to Augmentation: Scaling Human Performance in Drilling Operations Through AI Agents: Sandra Adkins, Human Performance & Safety Culture Manager, Curt Braun, Senior Advisor, Human Performance, bp

Intelligence in Action: How AI is Revolutionizing HSE, Risk, and Efficiency

Panelists will discuss who is adopting AI, how they are using it, and whether AI can be used to predict major failures.

Craig McMillin, VP HSE and Carbon, BPX Energy

Joseph Vaughan, Vice President – HSE, Patterson-UTI Drilling Company

Peter Smith, Head of Process Safety and Environment, Seadrill

The Oil Field: Developing The Next Generation: Declan Wilson, Petroleum Engineering Student, Texas A&M University

Building a Total Talent Pipeline: Linking the Intern Experience to Early Career Development: Jared Jensen, Global Learning & Development Advisor, Chevron

E-learning Effectiveness in the Energy Industry

Moderator: Dave Massey, Chief Executive Officer, The REACH Group

Martin Glenday, President, Moxie Media Inc

Jared Jensen, Global Learning & Development Advisor, Chevron

Rhett Stricker, Senior Manager, Training and Development, H&P

From Safety-II and HOP to Incremental Safety Culture: Operationalizing Learning from Successful Work: Thomas Koester, Senior Human Factors Specialist, Mariam Mastour, Human Factors Specialist, Force Technology

Building the Foundation: Earlier Well Control Education as a Barrier to Well Control Risk: Brandon Rosler, Director – Automation & Optimization, Nabors

The Hidden Signals of High-Performing Crews: What Millions of Pre-Job Conversations Reveal:Barry Nelson, Founder & CEO, FactorLab

The Awakening of Safety: Operationalizing Conscious Safety in High-Risk Drilling Environments:Gerson Giovanni Sevilla Rodriguez, CEO | Principal QHSE Consultant, CISHAC QHSE Compliance Services; HSE Senior Officer, Fujairah Port Authority (FPA)

Barrier Management: Driving Process Safety Improvement: James Sneddon, Director US, TUV Rheinland Solutions US