DEC Q1 Tech Forum Explores the Role of AI in the Evolution of Drilling Engineering

On 26 March, attendees of the IADC Drilling Engineers Committee Q1 Tech Forum gathered at Wild Well Control in Houston to dig into one of the biggest questions in our industry right now: how is Generative AI actually changing the way we drill wells?

The answer, according to our incredible speaker lineup? It depends—on your data, your domain expertise, and how well the new tech fits into existing workflows.⁣

Highlights from the day included:⁣

AI-assisted well plans validated at ~95% accuracy—in 2 minutes vs. 2 hours⁣

Automated DDR generation cutting report prep time by over 50%⁣

A laser-based cuttings sensor system moving us closer to autonomous drilling⁣

Honest conversation about how AI adoption looks different depending on an organization’s size, data maturity, and in-house expertise—and what that means for the path forward⁣

Thank you to DEC Chairman Matt Isbell and board members Michael Edwards and Andrew Barry for leading a great event, to all our speakers and panelists for sharing their expertise, and to Wild Well Control for being such a gracious host.

Most of all — thank you to every attendee who showed up, asked tough questions, and engaged with these ideas. You’re the reason events like this matter.