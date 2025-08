The IADC Denver Chapter welcomed Congressman Gabe Evans to their annual golf tournament on 28 July at Heritage Eagle Bend Golf Course. IADC Government and Industry Affairs team members were in attendance and presented Congressman Evans with a donation from DrillersPAC, IADC’s political action committee. Representative Evans is a huge supporter of our industry, and we are thrilled to support his reelection campaign as he runs to retain his seat in Colorado’s 8th District.