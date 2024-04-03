Industry Professionals Gather for IADC/SPE Drilling Conference in Galveston

The 2024 IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference & Exhibition took place 5-7 March in Galveston, Texas. True to the theme of this year’s event, “Performance Future: Elevating Drilling Through People and Technology,” this Conference provided an excellent opportunity for the international drilling community to gather, share best practices, and explore innovations. The keynote speech was delivered by Kenneth B Medlock III, Ph.D. — James A. Baker III and Susan G. Baker Fellow in Energy and Resource Economics: Senior Director, Rice University.

A major highlight of the Conference for IADC was hosting 26 students from our Student Chapter program to attend.

A big thank you to everyone involved for organizing such an insightful event!