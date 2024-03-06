DRILLBITS
IADC Holds Drilling Africa Conference in Namibia for 1st Time

From 20-21 February, the drilling community gathered for the 2024 IADC Drilling Africa Conference, held for the first time in Namibia. Over the two days, esteemed subject matter experts and young professionals came together to discuss:
  • Fostering a strong safety culture
  • Empowering & engaging the next generation of talent
  • Leveraging innovative technologies & equipment
  • Exploring facets of deep-water well construction & Managed Pressure Drilling
  • Balancing energy security, development, & decarbonization

The insightful presentations sparked thought-provoking discussions on these critical topics. IADC is proud to facilitate this exchange of ideas, experience, and knowledge across the drilling industry in Africa.

A heartfelt thank you to our visionary Program Committee, generous sponsors, passionate attendees, and the vibrant city of Windhoek for making this event such a great success. We look forward to continuing the conversation at next year’s conference!

 

