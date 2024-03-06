IADC Holds Drilling Africa Conference in Namibia for 1st Time

- Fostering a strong safety culture
- Empowering & engaging the next generation of talent
- Leveraging innovative technologies & equipment
- Exploring facets of deep-water well construction & Managed Pressure Drilling
- Balancing energy security, development, & decarbonization
The insightful presentations sparked thought-provoking discussions on these critical topics. IADC is proud to facilitate this exchange of ideas, experience, and knowledge across the drilling industry in Africa.
A heartfelt thank you to our visionary Program Committee, generous sponsors, passionate attendees, and the vibrant city of Windhoek for making this event such a great success. We look forward to continuing the conversation at next year’s conference!