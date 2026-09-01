DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




IADC Debuts Technical Forum in the Appalachian Basin

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IADC is bringing its technical forum series directly to the Appalachian Basin for the first time: Thursday, 22 October. 

As operators across the Marcellus and Utica push laterals longer and drilling windows tighter, this new one-day forum gives field personnel, innovators, and operational leaders a dedicated space to compare notes and push well construction performance further.

A program highlight is the Top Basin Operators panel, where regional operator representatives will share their perspectives on drilling outlook, safety and training, drilling efficiencies and performance, and equipment:

  • Josh Doak, VP Drilling, Appalachia, Range Resources
  • Mark Bly, VP Drilling and Construction, Pennsylvania General Energy Co., LLC
  • Ross Schweitzer, Sr. Director of Drilling, Construction & Permitting, Arsenal Resources
  • Zach Zimmer, Director of Drilling, PennEnergy Resources

Other important regionally-focused topics will be covered throughout the day, including rig-move challenges, a deep dive into Managed Pressure Drilling with case histories from operators and service companies across the basin, a Pennsylvania regulatory update from the Office of Oil & Gas Management, a panel with drilling contractors on red-zone reduction, offline cementing and remote drilling operations.

This event brings together drilling engineers, rig superintendents, MPD specialists, and operations and HSE leaders driving well construction across the Appalachian Basin — all in one room, in one day.

More Info and Registration

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