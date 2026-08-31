SPE/IADC Asia Pacific Drilling Technology Conference & Exhibition Recap

More than 900 drilling and well professionals from 30+ countries gathered in Bali, Indonesia for the 2026 SPE/IADC Asia Pacific Drilling Technology Conference & Exhibition (APDT).

In the opening session, Manav Kumar Agarwal, President of Dynamic Drilling & Services, represented IADC as a 2026 Executive Committee Member. He spotlighted the IADC-SPE partnership, IADC’s regional student chapters, and geothermal progress. He then introduced IADC’s new reputational messaging campaign, urging members to use materials in the online portal to help tell drilling’s story.

IADC proudly sponsored 12 students and two faculty advisors from IADC Curtin and Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS Student Chapters.

Thank you to everyone who made APDT 2026 possible — attendees, sponsors, exhibitors, presenters, and the planning committee!