Automation Built on Collaboration: 2026 ART Conference Recap

The IADC Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Conference & Exhibition serves as a leading forum to explore the state of the art in rig technology, downhole operations, and integrating the two seamlessly with minimal human intervention. Held August 25-26, this year’s event also reviewed the work of the IADC ART Committee, which has spent the year advancing drilling technology through operational guidelines, new definitions, and closer looks at automation and reliability.

Day one opened with a keynote from Chevron’s Michael Winiesdorffer and a committee update from Co-Chairs Trent Martin (Transocean) and Alex Groh (Patterson-UTI), followed by sessions on AI/machine learning, mechanization and robotics, human factors, and safety innovation. A drilling contractor panel and exhibitor showcase rounded out the day.

Day two featured a keynote from Patterson-UTI’s Katy Dickson and covered AI-driven closed-loop drilling, systems integration, digital twins, subsea equipment, and reliability applications, closing with the Co-Chairs’ final recap. Together, the two days underscored an industry moving steadily toward greater automation – one built as much on collaboration as on technology.

We were once again pleased to host students from three IADC Student Chapters: University of Texas Austin, Texas Tech, and the University of Louisiana Lafayette.

Thank you to everyone who participated!

For more information on the ART Committee, please contact the IADC Committee Liaison, Linda Hsieh.