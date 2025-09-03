You’re Invited to the 2nd Annual IADC Young Professionals Summit!

The IADC Young Professionals Committee invites you to the second annual IADC Young Professionals Summit. This full-day event will offer a platform for YPs to network, exchange knowledge, and discuss key trends and challenges with peers as the next generation of talent in the industry. The event will take place on 23 October at the Transocean office in Houston, Texas.

The morning keynote address covering the operator’s perspective will be delivered by John Sanclemente, VP Wells at Chevron. In the afternoon, CEO of Patterson-UTI Energy Andy Hendricks will give a keynote address from the contractor’s perspective.

The program will cover a variety of topics, including:

Affects of AI on Industry

Market Outlook

Career Development – Beyond Your Early Career



Dealing with Cycles of the Oil & Gas Industry



The Mental Health Imperative: Creating Sustainable Wellness in High-Stakes Work



Work Life Balance in a Demanding Industry

How I Made It



Financial Planning



The event will include lunch and will be followed by a networking happy hour at the nearby Watson’s House of Ales for all who care to join.