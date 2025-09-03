DEC Tech Forum to Entail a “Great Drilling Debate – Drilling Dynamics”

The IADC Drilling Engineers Committee (DEC) Q3 Tech Forum will consist of a “Great Drilling Debate – Drilling Dynamics.”

As Drilling Engineers, we measure and are measured in performance. Some of us have applied exceptional focus to improving drilling performance across all environments. This is no easy task. We work in a complex and highly variable system where the path to improvement is often defined at each step. The performance contribution of people, processes, equipment, and rock can be difficult to quantify, much less improve.

Drilling efficiency is a useful improvement tool for quantifying performance results in terms of the energy used to get it. One measure of the energy expended removing a unit volume of rock is known as Mechanical Specific Energy. Improvement efforts have used this measure differently to improve system performance and there is debate about its relevance to modern drilling systems.

Join our pub-based debate about the role of mechanical specific energy as we explore drilling mechanics and the world of drilling improvement methods. Hear firsthand perspectives from leading experts, the pioneers of modern improvement efforts. Each has gained perspective from tremendous experiences in different organizations, supporting operations all around the world. This fun debate is intended to challenge our beliefs and will allow the audience to hear, learn, question, and decide how they will advance the next generation of Drilling Performance.

Debate team members:

Fred Dupriest

Paul Pastusek

Graham Mensa-Wilmot

John Macpherson

Notes:

THIS EVENT WILL BE IN-PERSON ONLY. No online participation will be offered.

Attendees will order and pay individually for any food/drink consumed. The Brass Tap is a beer pub offering 60 taps of rotating craft beer selections, as well as cocktails and other drinks. It also offers a food menu with a wide selection of bar bites.

After the “debate,” attendees will be welcome to stay for an informal networking happy hour until 7pm.

