Abstracts Welcome for ART Spark Tank 2026

Topics

The IADC Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee is now accepting abstracts and pitches for the ART Spark Tank 2026, taking place this July in Houston.

Got a bold idea or new technology that can improve well construction operations? This is your chance to pitch it live to a panel of drilling contractors, operators, and service companies — and get real technical and business feedback from the people you’re innovating for.

What is Spark Tank? A forum designed to spark new thinking and help close the gap between a good idea and a great product. (Note: While this is not an investment pitch event, we do thank EIC Rose Rock for their sponsorship and support!)

Abstract deadline: Thursday 16 April
Location: Houston (venue TBD)
Submit your abstract online!

SUBMIT AN ABSTRACT

