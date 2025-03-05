DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




Brazil Chapter Hosts General Meeting in Macaé

Topics

On 19 February, the IADC Brazil Chapter hosted its first General Meeting of 2025. The Chapter’s focus is on bringing guidelines to promote proximity, helping and adding pertinent information to industry partners in the petroleum, gas, and energy niche; drilling companies; partner providers; and associates.

The following speakers made presentations during the meeting:

  • Luiz Bispo (ANP – Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis) – Presentation: “Electronic Information System of the ANP”
  • Homero Faria (HMH) – Presentation: “HMH Drilling Automation and Digital Solutions”
  • Leonardo Silva Nascimento (NOV) – Presentation: “Rig Equipment & Process Automation: Enhancing Efficiency for the Rig of the Future”

The Chapter also thanked Joao Maria Cabral and Pedro Viveiros, representing Petrobras, for their participation, which added support and collaboration through sharing information and knowledge.

IADC BRAZIL CHAPTER - LINKEDIN

Related posts

5 March 2025

Open Calls for Conference Abstracts – March 2025

Read more
5 March 2025

IADC Lexicon Featured Term for March 2025

Read more

Left: Jason McFarland (left) and his mentor, Ken Fischer, are pictured in Dubai while on a trip together in 2008. Right: Jason is pictured with Faisal, a representative from an IADC Member company that hosted Jason and Ken in Abu Dhabi during their visit to the Middle East in 2008.

5 March 2025

Jason’s Story: Just one simple conversation can have a lifelong impact

Read more