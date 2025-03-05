Brazil Chapter Hosts General Meeting in Macaé

On 19 February, the IADC Brazil Chapter hosted its first General Meeting of 2025. The Chapter’s focus is on bringing guidelines to promote proximity, helping and adding pertinent information to industry partners in the petroleum, gas, and energy niche; drilling companies; partner providers; and associates.

The following speakers made presentations during the meeting:

Luiz Bispo (ANP – Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis) – Presentation: “Electronic Information System of the ANP”

Homero Faria (HMH) – Presentation: “HMH Drilling Automation and Digital Solutions”

Leonardo Silva Nascimento (NOV) – Presentation: “Rig Equipment & Process Automation: Enhancing Efficiency for the Rig of the Future”

The Chapter also thanked Joao Maria Cabral and Pedro Viveiros, representing Petrobras, for their participation, which added support and collaboration through sharing information and knowledge.