Australasia Chapter Celebrates Safety Award Winners for 2024

Earlier this year, the IADC Australasia Chapter held its Safety Awards for 2024. The Chapter’s award program is open to all Onshore and Offshore Members and designates a winner for each category. Congratulations to the 2024 winners:

Onshore – Ensign International Energy Services

Offshore – Transocean

Thanks to the Chapter sponsorship, winners are given the opportunity to send one candidate to an IADC Conference of their choosing.

Out of 11 Chapter Members, 8 participated in the Australasia Chapter’s 2024 Safety Awards. The safety statistics for participating companies were provided quarterly and submitted in accordance with the IADC Incident Statistics Program (ISP) Official Rules and Guidelines.

The combined onshore and offshore key statistics included:

6,154,965 man-hours of operation

16 Medical Treatment cases

6 Lost Time Incidents

11 Restricted Work/Transfer Cases

TRIRFR = 5.36

DARTFR = 2.76

LTIFR = 0.67

0 Fatalities

Again, congratulations to Ensign International Energy Services and Transocean for winning the Australasia Chapter’s 2024 Safety Awards!