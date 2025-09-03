DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




Australasia Chapter Celebrates Safety Award Winners for 2024

Topics

Earlier this year, the IADC Australasia Chapter held its Safety Awards for 2024. The Chapter’s award program is open to all Onshore and Offshore Members and designates a winner for each category. Congratulations to the 2024 winners: 

  • Onshore – Ensign International Energy Services
  • Offshore – Transocean

Thanks to the Chapter sponsorship, winners are given the opportunity to send one candidate to an IADC Conference of their choosing. 

Out of 11 Chapter Members, 8 participated in the Australasia Chapter’s 2024 Safety Awards. The safety statistics for participating companies were provided quarterly and submitted in accordance with the IADC Incident Statistics Program (ISP) Official Rules and Guidelines. 

The combined onshore and offshore key statistics included:

  • 6,154,965 man-hours of operation
  • 16 Medical Treatment cases
  • 6 Lost Time Incidents
  • 11 Restricted Work/Transfer Cases
  • TRIRFR = 5.36
  • DARTFR = 2.76
  • LTIFR = 0.67
  • 0 Fatalities

Again, congratulations to Ensign International Energy Services and Transocean for winning the Australasia Chapter’s 2024 Safety Awards!

Justin Shooter (middle right) with Ensign International Energy Services being presented with the Onshore Winner Plaque by Jim Nowotny (far right) with IADC Corporate. Individuals on the left are, in order: Duncan Coulson (Chairman Offshore) & Luke Smith (Chairman Onshore)
Margrethe Sandvik (middle right) with Transocean being presented with the Offshore Winner Plaque by Jim Nowotny (far right) with IADC Corporate. Individuals on the left are, in order: Luke Smith (Chairman Onshore) & Duncan Coulson (Chairman Offshore)

Related posts

3 September 2025

IADC Technical Publications Committee Annual Meeting Takes Place Next Month

Read more
3 September 2025

Register Now for 3rd Annual DrillersPAC 3-Gun Competition

Read more
3 September 2025

You’re Invited to the 2nd Annual IADC Young Professionals Summit!

Read more