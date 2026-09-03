DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




IADC, Drilling Contractor Tour Command Tubular’s Drill Pipe Manufacturing

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IADC and Drilling Contractor magazine representatives recently toured Command Tubular Products‘ manufacturing facility, gaining an inside look at the technical expertise required to produce high-quality drill pipe. The visit, hosted by Andrew Trotter, Andy Dansereau and the Command Tubular team, offered a firsthand view of a process that combines precision engineering with rigorous quality standards to deliver one of the industry’s most critical—and technically demanding—products.

Command Tubular’s drill pipe was recently put to the test in a record-setting operation: Patterson-UTI and EQT Corporation used it to drill to 29,070 feet, the longest onshore lateral in U.S. history and a milestone achievement for everyone involved in the project.

This is explored further in a new video, where Drilling Contractor’s Stephen Whitfield sits down with Andy Dansereau to discuss the manufacturing processes behind Command Tubular’s drill pipe.

View Video

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