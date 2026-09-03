IADC, Drilling Contractor Tour Command Tubular’s Drill Pipe Manufacturing

IADC and Drilling Contractor magazine representatives recently toured Command Tubular Products‘ manufacturing facility, gaining an inside look at the technical expertise required to produce high-quality drill pipe. The visit, hosted by Andrew Trotter, Andy Dansereau and the Command Tubular team, offered a firsthand view of a process that combines precision engineering with rigorous quality standards to deliver one of the industry’s most critical—and technically demanding—products.

Command Tubular’s drill pipe was recently put to the test in a record-setting operation: Patterson-UTI and EQT Corporation used it to drill to 29,070 feet, the longest onshore lateral in U.S. history and a milestone achievement for everyone involved in the project.

This is explored further in a new video, where Drilling Contractor’s Stephen Whitfield sits down with Andy Dansereau to discuss the manufacturing processes behind Command Tubular’s drill pipe.