DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




Extra Day Added: 4th Annual DrillersPAC 3-Gun Competition

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IADC’s 4th Annual DrillersPAC 3-Gun Competition will take place on 15 & 16 October 2026

Registration for 16 October filled up quickly, so we’ve added an additional date. Secure your team’s spot for 15 October while space is still available. Come join us for fun and friendly competition as we support IADC’s advocacy efforts and raise money for veterans at Camp Hope – it’s marksmanship with a mission! 

Sponsorships are also available.

15 & 16 October 2026
6:00am – 4:00pm
Renaissance Shooting Club – Todd Mission, Texas 

Event Details:

  • 4-person teams
  • 1 combined flight, 6 shooting stages
  • Breakfast & lunch provided

An optional practice session and gear check will be offered on 18 September from 1-5pm, Renaissance Shooting Club.

Please contact Thad Dunham if you have any questions. 

LEARN MORE & REGISTER

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