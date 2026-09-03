Extra Day Added: 4th Annual DrillersPAC 3-Gun Competition

IADC’s 4th Annual DrillersPAC 3-Gun Competition will take place on 15 & 16 October 2026.

Registration for 16 October filled up quickly, so we’ve added an additional date. Secure your team’s spot for 15 October while space is still available. Come join us for fun and friendly competition as we support IADC’s advocacy efforts and raise money for veterans at Camp Hope – it’s marksmanship with a mission!

Sponsorships are also available.

15 & 16 October 2026

6:00am – 4:00pm

Renaissance Shooting Club – Todd Mission, Texas

Event Details:

4-person teams

1 combined flight, 6 shooting stages

Breakfast & lunch provided

An optional practice session and gear check will be offered on 18 September from 1-5pm, Renaissance Shooting Club.

Please contact Thad Dunham if you have any questions.