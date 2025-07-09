Alert 25-5 – Hose Recoil Strikes Banksman

On a MODU a hydraulic reel mounted 4’’ potable water bulk hose at the starboard bulk loading station was in the process of being changed out as per its routine maintenance schedule. This involved picking up one end of the hose with the crane while simultaneously hydraulically paying out the hose from the reel prior to coiling it on the main deck for subsequent backload. During this process the hose parted from within the 4” ferrule near the lifting point. The hose recoiled back toward the bulk loading station and struck the Banksman…