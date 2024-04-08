Alert 24-3 – MODU Unlatched from Well

A moored semi-submersible Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) (without dynamic positioning assist) exercised a controlled disconnect from the well and proceeded to move to survival draft due to increasing storm conditions. As the storm conditions worsened over a 3-day period, the MODU lost four of eight mooring lines. The loss of the four mooring lines caused the vessel to drift approximately 800 meters from its original surface (well) location while still connected to the remaining four mooring lines. Removal of non-essential personnel was undertaken after the loss of the fourth mooring line…