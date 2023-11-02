Alert 23-5 – H2S released during rig reactivation activities

While a rig was quayside undergoing reactivation activities, deadly hydrogen sulfide (H2S) concentrations were

encountered within the bilge water tank in the machinery space. After the top hatch of the tank was removed,

large concentrations of H2S escaped out into the immediate surrounding atmosphere posing high risk to

personnel.

100 PPM of H2S is considered Immediately Dangerous to Life and Health (IDLH). H2S concentrations over 1,000

PPM can cause immediate collapse with loss of breathing, even after inhalation of a single breath. This corrosive

gas can pit and corrode steel, which can also affect the integrity of cargo containment systems and hull structures.

H2S is a highly flammable/explosive gas with a concentration in the air between 4.3% (Lower Explosive Limit)

and 45% (Upper Explosive Limit)….