Zubair Khan’s Story

Zubair Khan – Member of the IADC South Central Asia Chapter, Committee & Workgroup Member

Career Achievement – Everyone has a story and/or achievement to share, and one should be proud of it. I started off as Trainee Engineer on a Land Rig right after graduating as Engineer in 2003. I had no idea about the Oil and Gas field on my first day, but I took advice from my Engineering Head of Department who said if you flourish in Oil and Gas then you don’t have to turn back. So, I left the Engineering degree at the entrance of the rig and made up my mind for career.

Today after 22 years of being in Oil and Gas, I have achieved a milestone which I am proud of, working from a Trainee (Roustabout) all the way to heading Deepwater Operations as Country Manager in India. Global Santafe/Transocean has been my strong base of foundation where I was trained. Vantage Drilling is where my career took shape, starting off as Operations Engineer working under the mentorship of 8 International seasoned/experienced Rig Managers, I have learned a lot and am still learning.

Today, especially in India, the Oil and Gas sector (Deepwater Drilling Operations) knows who Zubair Khan is, and I am very proud of this achievement…….and it continues as I strive to take my career to its peak. So that’s a short summary of my career, where one needs inspiration to aspire one’s goals and there have been many such moments of inspiration in my career growth. I was also featured in one of the journals showcasing how my career shaped up (see article here).

IADC achievement – Like everyone during the course of their career, they have ups and down and there was one such moment in my Career where there was a fall. I’m thankful to the IADC South Central Asia Chapter who hired me during that period, which was a bad phase of my career. Under the umbrella of the South Central Asia Chapter leadership in 2011, I was given the responsibility to organize the first ever 2-day International Conference and Exhibition, which turned out to be very successful. Since then, I have been associated with the IADC South Central Asia Chapter and lately I’ve been heading the Deepwater Affairs on the Board of the Chapter. Again, this is an achievement to be amongst the stalwarts of the Indian Oil and Gas industry.