Farhan Khan’s Story

Farhan Khan – President & Communication Chair of the IADC Australasia Young Professionals Subcommittee

Growing up in the southeastern region of Uttar Pradesh, India, I was deeply aware of the challenges many communities faced due to limited access to electricity back in days. I dreamed of advancing the “Energy Cause”—to ensure that no household would be left in the dark and that essentials like kerosene oil would be available to all. This early experience ignited my passion for energy and coal, shaping the direction of my academic and professional journey.

Driven by this inspiration, my parents sent me to Australia where I earned a Master of Professional Engineering from Curtin University in Perth, Western Australia. As an international student, I was fortunate to secure an internship with Buru Energy as a Trainee Drilling Engineer (Vacation Student), which sparked a strong interest in drilling operations. Upon completing my internship, I was offered a role as Drilling Solutions Engineer I with NOV.

My journey continued with Weatherford, where I joined the Next Gen Leadership Development Program as a Field Engineer I in ALS in July 2023, and later transitioned into the Digital Solutions business unit alongside ALS in September 2024.

My connection with the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) began in the summer of 2022 at Curtin University, during the formation of the IADC Curtin Student Chapter. I was invited by Professor Mofazzal Hussain and had the privilege of meeting Mr. Martin Flojgaard, IADC Regional Director. Our discussions centered on the importance of IADC Young Professionals (YP) in Australasia, especially in the midst of the energy transition.

I was honored to present the vision and scope of the YPs at one of IADC’s Australasia Chapter’s Annual General Meetings (AGM) in 2021. Shortly after, I received confirmation from Mr. Flojgaard that IADC Corporate had approved the launch of the Young Professionals initiative in Australasia—marking the first time such a program was introduced outside Houston. Though structured as a subcommittee, it would operate as a fully-fledged YP chapter under the Australasia Chapter and IADC Corporate.

I proudly accepted the role of inaugural Chair for the IADC Australasia Young Professionals Subcommittee. Since then, I’ve never looked back. This journey has been immensely rewarding—not only for the networking opportunities but also for the skills and tools I’ve gained, which continue to support me in every role I take on.

Reflecting on my path, IADC has played a pivotal role in keeping me informed, inspired, and connected to the drilling industry and its evolving innovations and global initiatives.