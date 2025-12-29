Celine Martin’s Story

Celine Martin – IADC Committee & Workgroup Member

Let’s think about Diversity…

Here are some wonderful memories: 2016 IADC World Drilling Conference & Exhibition in Estoril, Portugal.

I found my notes…

There were 225 attendees, including around 20 women. We presented a panel, “Women in the Industry.”

Presenters included:

Beate Myking, Senior Vice President Facilities and Development Projects, Statoil

Angela Durkin, Senior Vice President/Chief Operating Officer, Maersk Drilling A/S

Marta LaFuente, Product Champion, Vallourec Drilling Products

Lydia Brantley, Manager Investor Relations, National Oilwell Varco

With Session Chairs:

Hege Kverneland, Corporate Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, National Oilwell Varco,

Celine Martin, Rig & Services Coordinator, Total Upstream

The idea was to share each panelist’s profile and career, give an update on diversity in our industry (stat + Davos event), then exchange on different challenges, funny anecdotes, present the actions/campaign of our companies and engage the audience on the way forward.

We did it at breakfast time the 2nd days, but the room was full. There was a very good atmosphere; it was funny and got lots of positive feedback at the end!

Our industry has come a long way. Today’s women are much more represented at this kind of conference and it is a pleasure to see such ongoing evolution!

Well done to IADC to allow such type of “unconventional” moment which helps everybody!