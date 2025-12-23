Soraya Carvalho’s Story

Soraya Carvalho – IADC Latin America Regional Representative

The Power of Mentorship

I began my journey in the oil and gas industry in 2007 when I joined NOV’s Leadership Trainee program, Next Gen. From the very beginning, I was fortunate to have incredible mentors who guided me along the way. However, two individuals in particular left a lasting mark on my career and my involvement with the IADC.

In 2014, I was transferred from Brazil to Houston to report directly to Robin Macmillan. This transfer reshaped both my professional and personal life in ways I couldn’t have anticipated. Robin’s dedication to the IADC had been something I admired from afar for years, and his encouragement to get involved was persistent yet gentle. He motivated me to attend IADC meetings, which eventually led to me joining the Advanced Rig Technology Committee.

But Robin didn’t stop there—he pushed me even further out of my comfort zone. He encouraged me to moderate a Big Data panel at the IADC meeting in Brazil. The idea of standing on stage and moderating such a technical discussion was challenging. I had never done anything like it before, and the nerves were overwhelming. And if you know Robin, you know he always has a smart technical question for the presenter and the moderator at any meeting, which only added to my apprehension. Robin, as a supportive mentor, reassured me with his calm confidence: “Soraya, you can do this. The IADC is a very professional organization, and they’ll have a script ready for you.”

Despite my nervous thoughts, Robin’s belief in me remained strong. “Just follow the script, stay calm, and don’t mess up,” I told myself. I agreed to take on the challenge, and I moderated my first panel in 2018. Since then, I’ve had the privilege of moderating many more panels and even presenting at the IADC Annual Meeting.

At that event, Robin made sure to introduce me to as many people as he could, helping me expand my network and grow in confidence. The experience itself was unforgettable, but what happened next truly set my career on a new path. As soon as I stepped off the stage, Mike DuBose – Sr. VP International Development – approached me with an invitation I hadn’t expected: he wanted me to be a part of the conversations about creating a new chapter of the IADC in Latin America. As a Brazilian who had worked with customers in Latin America for many years, his invitation felt like a call to my heart. Without hesitation, I accepted. From day one, I was very involved in the formation of the IADC Latin America Chapter, and I proudly served as VP of Associates from 2019 to 2023.

In mid-2023, my husband, Ricardo Carvalho, and I took a sabbatical year with our two children. We spent time traveling across Europe, then returned to Brazil to be closer to our families. During this period, our children attended local Brazilian schools, which helped them improve their Portuguese and fully immerse themselves in the culture of a small Brazilian town.

In 2024, Ricardo and I came back to the industry by launching Soraya & Carvalho Consulting, joining Sophia Oilfield Supply Services, and re-engaging with the IADC Latin America Chapter, bringing a fresh perspective and renewed commitment. Then, in January 2025, we were both honored to be appointed as IADC Latin America Regional Representatives. It’s a privilege to serve the oil and gas industry and the IADC members in this capacity.

Reflecting on these experiences, I’ve come to understand the importance of paying forward the mentorship I received. I want to be a Robin and a Mike for someone else in this industry, to guide the next generation the way they guided me. I pray for more people like them—those who invest in others, who recognize potential, and nurture it.

People are the most valuable asset in our industry, and mentoring is one of the most powerful ways we can shape the future together. Thank you, Robin and Mike, for your amazing mentorship and guidance over all these years. Your influence on my life has been profound, and I am forever grateful for it.