Shawn Vigeant’s Story

This story is from Shawn Vigeant, member of the IADC Offshore Advisory Panel and IADC Houston Chapter Board of Directors, and Head of Business Development, Customer Engagement & Industry Relations at Transocean

IADC Involvement and Career

My career began in the energy industry in 1993. I spent one year at a seismic company called Digicon Geophysical who recruited on my undergraduate campus (BS OE/ME Florida Institute of Technology). I spent 1 year onboard seismic vessels working as a Marine Project Geophysicist (56 days on – 28 off rotations). While working on the vessels, I could see offshore drilling rigs and production platforms while shooting seismic and during crew changes. I was fascinated by the rigs especially and desperately wanted to go onboard. Back then there was not LinkedIn or websites to learn and apply, instead I would comb the Houston Chronicle’s Sunday jobs section while on my days off in Houston. The Sunday jobs section was impressive! I saw an opportunity at Diamond Offshore for a Rig Management / Ops Development Program). They were looking for degreed engineers of any discipline to work a 14-14 rotation and transition throughout all positions offshore and onshore over a period of 5-7 years. It sounded amazing and perfect for me. I was fortunate enough to be hired and started in 1994 with Diamond (roustabout on a jackup at first).

Immediately I was exposed to the IADC mostly through one of my early mentors named Morrison (Moe) Plaisance. Moe was a stalwart at IADC and always pushed young engineers into opportunities with IADC. I also had a few supervisors (Denis Graham, John Vecchio and others) that pushed me as a young engineer to write abstracts and try to submit abstracts in at Conferences as an opportunity to showcase our company but also network grow and learn personally. I was blessed by some great folks who pushed me in the right directions. After serving several years offshore, eventually moving to semi-submersibles and drillships, I worked my way into the engineering, projects and well control departments. I gave my first presentation / speech at an IADC SPE Deepwater Drilling Conference in Dallas in 1998 titled “Deepwater Driven Advancements in Well Control Equipment and Technology.” A far cry from the rig peddler / networking specialist I am today. It was terrifying and thrilling all at once. I was hooked. While there, I spoke with the Marketing folks from our company (who also mentored me) that were there and started to inquire about opportunities to continue at the conferences and networking events. Shortly thereafter I moved to Marketing as a technical marketing manager, then contracts manager then sales and business development director.

In 2005 I moved to Pride International and stayed active with IADC globally, most notably with another mentor Bob Warren who continued to encourage involvement via his passions for the IADC where he now serves as SVP Government & Industry Affairs. I have served on various technical drilling committees, Conference program and advisory roles and then later the Contracts committee. In 2011 Pride was acquired by ENSCO and my involvement with IADC continued to grow. In 2017 I moved to Transocean where I currently work. At Transocean I am fortunate to manage our Industry Relations efforts (IADC / NOIA / API / EEF) as well as business development and customer engagement. I currently serve on the global IADC Offshore Advisory Panel in addition to being a proud Board of Directors member of the IADC Houston Chapter. I thoroughly enjoy the career long 30+ year relationship with the IADC and am honored to share my story in celebration of IADC’s 85 year Anniversary!

Memories & Accomplishments

The IADC network has been a core of who I have become in the industry. The lifelong learning and networking / resources / friendships I have built serve me well and make it all worthwhile. The IADC conferences and meetings have also afforded me the opportunity to travel to some gorgeous places on the planet. I have been blessed to see the World while attending and participating in conferences from South America, Europe and Africa, Southeast Asia, Australia and all-around North America. A few weeks ago, I participated in a Fly-In to Washington DC with the IADC. We spent a couple of days on Capitol Hill engaging directly with members of the House and Senate. It was amazing and super timely with the current situation in Oil & Gas. I always look forward to my next opportunity to work and serve with the IADC.

Connections & Mentorship

One of the more recent and satisfying developments in my career has been the opportunity to mentor students and young professionals through the IADC Houston Chapter Scholarship program. The funds we raise through our golf tourney and sporting clays shoot provide ($100K+ annually) scholarships to both college students and trade students alike. One of my mentees Richard Montes from UH (my MBA alma mater) just got hired at Conoco Phillips. Another mentee Reagan Pate is working for Transocean this summer offshore and graduates from Texas A&M in December looking to join our great industry as a drilling SME. Those are the real moments for which I am most thankful. Passing it on and replacing ourselves. Keeping this great association of the IADC and our energy industry going for decades and decades to come.

Looking to the Future

I’m optimistic about the future of our fantastic industry. The future is bright! I had another wonderful opportunity to work with the IADC on a messaging campaign. We are working together in a meaningful way to help create easy to share and quick, insightful and most importantly fact-based knowledge sharing and messaging for a coast to coast campaign about the good we all do in working on the energy needs of the planet. Messaging matters!

Thanks to the IADC for 85 great years as the premier industry trade association and advocate. Looking forward to the next many chapters together!