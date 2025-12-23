Moussaoui Tarik el kheir’s Story

Moussaoui Tarik el kheir – General Secretary of the IADC University of Boumerdes Student Chapter

A Story Worth Sharing: From PDC to IADC

It all began with a simple idea and a small group of passionate students.

We called it PDC – the Professional Drilling Club.

In classrooms and campus corners, we dreamed, planned, and took our first steps together.

Then, one year ago, that small dream grew wings.

We officially became the IADC University of Boumerdes Student Chapter.

Last Month, we celebrated one year of that transformation.

From a local club to part of a global community.

From a few students… to a powerful network.

From PDC to IADC.

This journey was only possible because of those who walked it before us

Thank you for building the path and keeping the spirit alive.

And to IADC, thank you for believing in us and giving us the platform to grow, connect, and lead.

This chapter changed my journey—and now, as one of the new generation leaders, I’m proud to carry it forward. Same spirit. Bigger purpose.

My name is MOUSSAOUI Tarik El Kheir, and I am the General Secretary of the IADC Student Chapter at the University of Boumerdes, Algeria. I’m also proudly serving as the Head of our Strategic Planning Section. Today, I want to share a story not just mine, but the story of a movement. A story that started with a few students and is now echoing through the halls of the international drilling community.

When I joined the IADC Student Chapter, I saw more than just an organization. I saw a platform to grow, to connect, and to make a difference. We didn’t want to be just another student group we wanted to be a voice. And that’s what we became.

We launched innovative projects from introducing AI and data analytics into drilling discussions, to creating the Upstream event a hands-on, expert-led experience focused on the latest drilling techniques. We organized training sessions with global professionals, including those from SLB ,BH.. and SONATRACH, making sure our members were equipped with real-world knowledge and confidence.

But perhaps the most personal part of this journey is happening now I am currently applying for the IADC scholarship not just as an individual looking for opportunity, but as a representative of a passionate, driven team. This scholarship represents the bridge between the story of one student chapter in Algeria and the global IADC voice.

Because for us, this 85th anniversary campaign is not just about looking back it’s about being heard, being seen, and inspiring others. It’s about proving that even in a remote city like Boumerdes, there are voices ready to lead, stories ready to inspire, and dreams big enough to change the world of drilling.

We’re not just part of IADC we are IADC.

One story, one chapter, one voice connected to many.