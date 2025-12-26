Mohamed Gouda’s Story

Mohamed Gouda – IADC Workgroup Member

Working on drilling sites in the harsh deserts of Egypt and Kuwait was never easy—but it was incredibly rewarding. I began my journey with SinoTharwa Drilling Company, later moving to Weatherford and Halliburton, where I became part of operations that pushed the boundaries of both engineering and human endurance.

One moment that still sticks with me was during a critical rig move in Kuwait. We were racing against extreme temperatures and tight timelines. Everyone on-site was under pressure. During this operation, a near-miss event occurred that could have jeopardized the safety of the entire crew. Thanks to the team’s sharp situational awareness and immediate implementation of safety protocols, we avoided what could have been a major incident.

That day, I truly understood what “safety culture” means—not as a policy, but as a deeply rooted behavior that saves lives.

Another highlight was in Egypt, while drilling a deep exploration well in the Western Desert. Unexpected formation behavior challenged the team. I took the initiative to bring together the HSE, drilling, and mud engineering teams to reassess the situation. Our collaborative effort not only prevented a potential well control issue but also resulted in a new SOP that was later adopted in other projects.

These moments shaped me—not just as an HSE professional, but as a person who believes in the power of teamwork, vigilance, and continuous learning. The drilling industry is full of untold stories like mine. I’m proud to be one voice among many, contributing to the legacy of this incredible field.