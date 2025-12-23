Mohamed Ahmed’s Story

Mohamed Ahmed – IADC Committee Member, Instructor, & Consultant

From Rig Floor to Global Instructor: A Journey Forged in Grit and Growth

I was born in 1990 in Omdurman, Sudan, into a humble family where every achievement came with hard work and sacrifice. My early years were marked by constant movement due to my father’s job, which shaped my ability to adapt quickly to change. I dreamed of studying petroleum engineering, but life had other plans. I couldn’t afford university directly, so I started with a diploma—then saved every bit I could, working hard jobs on rigs until I could afford my BSc in Petroleum Engineering.

I started my oilfield journey from the very bottom—as a roustabout. No connections, no shortcuts, just grit. Step by step, I earned respect through hard work, curiosity, and discipline. I worked in countries across the world—Sudan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Egypt, Indonesia, PNG, Kuwait, Algeria, the USA—each one adding to the mosaic of my professional identity. I’ve trained people from all walks of life—from 15-year-old students to 70-year-old veterans—always tailoring my message to make technical learning real and practical.

Becoming a certified IADC instructor was a personal milestone. Later, becoming a consultant to IADC itself was surreal—it brought my journey full circle. I now serve as a mentor, instructor, and business leader, but I never forget where I came from. Every class I teach, every training program I build, is rooted in that journey—from being the guy on the rig floor to the one helping others get there.

This industry gave me purpose, stability, and global vision. And now, I’m giving back—training the next generation with integrity, passion, and pride.

Because behind every barrel produced is a story—and this one’s mine.