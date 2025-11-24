Martyna Sikorska’s Story

Martyna Sikorska – Member of the IADC Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter and Executive Assistant to the C-suite at Vantage Drilling International

A Moment That Made Me Proud: Carrying the Oil & Gas Safety Legacy Beyond the Industry

In 2015, after six years with Transocean, I was laid off due to the oil price crisis. Determined to stay in Dubai, I joined an international agriculture company as an Executive Assistant to the C-suite.

Coming from oil and gas, I was shocked to discover that the high safety standards I took for granted weren’t universal. Basic protocols like fire wardens, evacuation procedures, and office safety audits didn’t exist. Despite my efforts to advocate for stronger HSE measures—especially given the company’s work with heavy machinery and chemicals—my suggestions were often dismissed, even when framed as beneficial for investors.

Then, on March 22, 2017, an event changed the narrative.

Our office was on the 21st floor of a high-rise in Dubai’s Jumeirah Lake Towers. I was at my desk near the entrance when a loud burst erupted from the corridor—the building’s main water pipeline had ruptured at our floor, right outside our door. Within seconds, a torrent of water flooded into the office.

Instinct kicked in. I sprinted to the main power board (yes, I made sure I knew its location) and shut off all electricity—critical, since our floor sockets were embedded in the panels, creating a serious electrocution risk. Alongside the HR manager, we evacuated the team, coordinated with building security, and ensured lifts were shut down. Thanks to quick action, no one was hurt, though the office sustained substantial damage.

Yet, the most surprising part? Even after this near-miss, the company hesitated to adopt lasting safety improvements.

That same year, I returned to oil and gas, joining Vantage Drilling. But my brief detour left an unexpected legacy.

Months later, I learned the agriculture company had finally implemented fire wardens, evacuation drills, and sometime later – even a global HSE department—none of which existed before. While it shouldn’t have taken a crisis to act, I’m proud that my persistence perhaps planted a seed for change.

This experience reinforced why I’m honored to be part of this industry. The safety-first mindset ingrained in us isn’t just about rigs or pipelines—it’s a culture of vigilance that saves lives, wherever we go. Today, I still speak up when I see risks, whether at work or in public. Because that’s what our industry teaches: safety isn’t just procedure; it’s respect for people. And that’s a legacy worth carrying forward.