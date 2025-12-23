Gerson Sevilla’s Story

Gerson Sevilla – Regional Chapter Member

Back in 2000, I started working onshore in the oil and gas industry after spending 6 years sailing in Tanker vessels. I recall that IADC was, at that time, the reference when talking about drilling, without considering the human part of this industry, and related to a global competency.

In 2002, when I was working for Gyrodata in Houston, my boss at that time wanted to have a standardized and top competency HSE program. My decision, without hesitation, was to chase the RigPass Program for Inland/Offshore workers for the company. At that time, it was only 8 modules, but it was robust as it covered all the essentials for core HSE training. I was accredited as an instructor, and we successfully got the RigPass. In 2003, CISHAC FP from Venezuela got the first accreditation in South America.

Since then, I have proudly been delivering world class RigPass training over a Journey of more than 22 years. I delivered training in USA, Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai. Also, IADC was one of the first to adapt during the pandemic to online training with live instructors! Now, Rig Pass has 16 modules and has been evolving all along the way to keep it the most updated on HSE core competency training!!

Thanks to all at the IADC that I have met in person—Miss Alma, Mr. Jason, Miss Rosa, Mr. Joseph, Mr. Steve, Mr. Ryan, Miss Marlene, and more. I have been witness to the jump from regional to global presence in 2014—changing not only the IADC logo, but making it clear that safe, eco-friendly, top technology, and sustainable drilling is possible!

Well, I can say that I am part of the 85 years of the influence of IADC in the world—at least 21 years—and I’m looking forward to more to come!! Congratulations on the 85th Anniversary. All the best and keep moving full ahead. God Bless you, and may the force be with you always!!