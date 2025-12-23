Brooke Polk’s Story

Brooke Polk – IADC VP – Accreditation Operations

I still remember the day I officially stepped into the world of oil and gas as a part of the IADC team. It wasn’t all new to me, as I grew up in Louisiana with every male in my family worked in the industry. I recall my father telling me that I would always be the first female in our family to make a career in oil and gas. He was so proud and sure I was destined for great things in an industry that my family had been part of for generations. I remember my father asking for a few of my business cards to show around the small town I grew up in. This industry is my family, and my family is this industry.

I was eager, a little nervous, and full of curiosity. What began as a job quickly became a career that would shape who I am today. I didn’t come in with all the answers, but I came in ready to learn. I spent much time listening to industry experts, absorbing everything — the terminology, the safety protocols, the intricate systems that keep operations running. Every day offered a new challenge, and with it, a new opportunity to grow. I was very blessed to learn from people I consider mentors such as Mike Garvin with Patterson-UTI, Randy Smith with Smith Mason, and so many more that I can’t even count. They challenged me and pushed me to step out of my comfort zone to be a leader in industry. I am eternally grateful for being surrounded by the best in industry and having the opportunity to learn from them. I quickly learned that this industry isn’t just about oil or gas — it’s about problem-solving, innovation, and resilience. It is about our people. People that are my family.

Industry has entrusted me with more responsibility than I ever expected, and it pushed me to step up. I asked questions, made mistakes, and kept going. That experience taught me the value of initiative, precision, and communication. As part of the IADC team, I was able to be part of amazing advancements in our industry such as the IADC KSA database, WellSharp well control program and online testing system, KREW continuous learning system for well control, H2S development, MPD development, building a new Safety Alert database, etc.

Now, looking back on those early days, I’m proud of how far I’ve come — and more excited than ever about what lies ahead. The oil and gas industry continues to evolve, and so do I. What started as a job has turned into a purpose. And I’m just getting started.

For anyone thinking of joining our industry, just jump in. You will have an opportunity of a lifetime to work in an industry that impacts global change in a positive way. I can’t wait for what the future holds and the amazing journey with incredible people along the way. I know more than ever that I am right where I am supposed to be.