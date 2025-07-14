Bill Pickering’s Story

Bill Pickering – IADC Young Professionals Committee Co-Chair; Manager at Precision Drilling

My career in drilling started in May 2012; my story, however, started in 1991. My story is my dad’s story, and our story is the same story as many in this industry: Men and women making a sacrifice, putting in long hours and giving their family something more.

Ask Ross Pickering today, and he’ll gladly show you the scar on his right hand from 1991. His satellite phone rang with the news his wife was in labor, and he was a 10-hour drive away in Beaverlodge, Alberta. That drive, a set of missing keys, a smashed window, and a hot-wired truck were the only things between Dad and his laboring wife. Of course, we are no strangers to rapidly changing environments or tall orders in short time frames – Dad made it to the hospital with a few hours to spare.

When I tell you that rigs were always a part of my life, I mean it. Our living room hosted fewer Easters, Christmases and birthdays than the couch of my Dad’s shack on site. My mom is always fond of the time Dad had to tell a bed truck to unhook from his shack so his son could finish hunting for Easter Eggs.

Any young boy who gets to work with his dad, running drilling rigs and farm equipment, is a pretty happy kid. So, you’ll understand why I thought my dad had the most important and most cool job in the world. You’ll also understand that, although I considered a number of careers, drilling rigs were always the goal.

In 2012, I got my first opportunity to join the oilfield, building rigs in Calgary. I elected to return to college and complete my undergraduate degree, only to be rewarded with a list of salary offers that, modestly, were half of what I could earn roughnecking. Simple math made an easy decision easier, and I was back with Precision Drilling to finish building the rig we would soon take to the field.

Years later, I elected to pursue a graduate degree in the US, with the goal of rejoining the industry. Five years later, I’m thrilled to have a rewarding 10 years of experience under my belt. What I’ve seen in these 10 years is an industry that champions and rewards hard work and merit over pedigree – something less and less common. Why I love this industry is because every single day somebody like my dad proves that a strong back and a sharp mind can take a person to the top. Why I’ll stay in this industry is the passion and pride we foster, and if you don’t believe me, you need to get out of the office and go talk to a rig hand.

My story isn’t unique, because it’s all of our story. It’s passion, it’s legacy, it’s purpose. We’re the modern miracle that enables our lifestyle. We lift people out of poverty. We innovate at breakneck speed, and we dislike when we get looked down upon, but like good roughnecks, we understand the job will always need to get done. So we do it, we do it well and we do it with passion and pride.