Arun Karle’s Story

Arun Karle – Founding member of the IADC South Central Asia Chapter and founder and President of Askara Group

My journey in drilling: Bridging technology, industry and continents

My journey in the oil and gas industry began over four decades ago, and it has been a rewarding path filled with opportunities to innovate, collaborate and give back to the industry I deeply respect.

After completing my Bachelor’s degree in electrical and mechanical engineering from the Sardar Patel College of Engineering in Mumbai in 1968, I moved to the United States in 1970 to pursue a Master’s in mechanical engineering at Lamar University in Texas.

That led to an exciting career at Schlumberger Oil Services, where I spent 22 years in various international management roles across Houston, Paris, Oman, Dubai, Egypt and India. During that time, I had the privilege to design several downhole tools.

In 1992, I made a pivotal decision to return to India and start my own venture — Askara Group. With offices in Mumbai and Houston, Askara has since grown into a trusted consultancy that has worked with over 30 international companies in upstream oil and gas, helping to localize high-end technologies for Indian conditions.

My association with IADC began in 1993, when I met with then-President Dr Lee Hunt to explore how IADC could support the growing drilling sector in India. These discussions laid the groundwork for the formation of the South Central Asia Chapter, officially launched on 15 January 1998, where I had the honor of serving as a founding member and later as Vice Chairman from 2001 to 2005. I have remained actively involved with IADC ever since.

In 2018, I was deeply honored to receive the IADC Exemplary Service Award, presented by President Jason McFarland at the Annual General Meeting in New Orleans.

This recognition reaffirmed my belief in the power of industry collaboration and our shared commitment to safety, efficiency and continuous learning. My family had given me a written speech but I could not find the paper, so I gave my own speech, and I remember everybody laughing about it.

Beyond business, I have found great joy in mentoring young professionals, especially through IADC’s Student Chapters at MIT Pune, PDEU Gandhinagar and IIT Dhanbad. I strongly believe that India’s future in E&P will be shaped by the passion and ingenuity of the next generation.

As I look back, I’m grateful for every opportunity to contribute — whether in boardrooms, on rigs or in university classrooms. And as I look ahead, I remain committed to advancing the goals of IADC and building stronger bridges between technology, talent and teamwork across our global industry.