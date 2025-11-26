Ahmed Al-Qadeeb’s Story

Ahmed Al-Qadeeb – IADC Committee Member

From Field Engineer to Managing Director

My story in the drilling industry began where it matters most in the field.

Straight out of university, I joined Schlumberger as a field engineer. My early days were spent on rigs, deep in the oilfield, where days turned into nights and every challenge was a lesson. I still remember the adrenaline of the first job, the smell of drilling mud, the intensity of troubleshooting under pressure, and the deep respect I gained for the people who keep operations moving 24/7.

Those experiences shaped my foundation technically, mentally, and professionally. The oilfield taught me resilience, accountability, and that in this business, there’s no substitute for being hands-on.

Over time, I transitioned from field operations into leadership, moving into marine and drilling support services, and eventually working my way up to become Managing Director at one of the largest energy groups in the region. It’s been a long road full of growth, challenge, and transformation.

One of the proudest parts of my journey has been helping evolve the way we support drilling operations integrating efficiency, safety, and sustainability into the core of our services. Whether through streamlining logistics, supporting offshore campaigns, or leading change in a traditionally conservative sector, I’ve always tried to bring the same field-driven mindset into the boardroom.

But no journey is walked alone. I’ve had mentors who believed in me, teams who backed bold ideas, and countless moments where collaboration made the impossible possible. Today, I make it a point to mentor others — especially those starting out in the field because I know firsthand how important it is to be seen, challenged, and supported early in your career.

This industry gave me more than a job it gave me purpose. It gave me a place to grow, lead, and give back.

That’s why I’m proud to share my story as part of IADC’s anniversary. Because behind every rig, every decision, and every breakthrough — there are people like me, and like you.