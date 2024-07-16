Updates & Recent Activities from IADC University of Boumerdes Student Chapter

During its first year, the IADC University of Boumerdes Student Chapter has been very active, recently hosting numerous events for its Members to enjoy.

The Chapter celebrated Earth Day with “ValorA: Leading the Charge Against Oil & Gas Harm.” The event included conferences led by prominent figures in the Algerian Oil & Gas industry, highlighting topics such as CCUS, green energy, and geomechanics. Participants discussed problems and offered solutions for a sustainable future. The event also featured a fun quiz and concluded with a cleanup campaign.

For knowledge sharing and networking opportunities, the University of Boumerdes Student Chapter had the privilege of visiting the Petroleum Algerian Institute. The students gained valuable operational insights during drilling through simulation exercises, well control scenarios, cementation operations, and various drilling fluid tests conducted in the laboratory.

Additionally, the Student Chapter held its last general assembly of this school year. Members prepared for future leadership, fostered teamwork and IADC values, and highlighted the goals and mission of the Chapter.

The final activity was an excursion where all Chapter Members, accompanied by the adviser, embarked on a journey filled with exciting and memorable moments. This was a successful team-building event, allowing Members to come together and share in knowledge, personal development, and fun.

We’re proud of the IADC University of Boumerdes Student Chapter’s commitment to building a strong community and providing excellent opportunities for students. Keep up the great work!